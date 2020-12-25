Gift buying postponed by COVID-19 concerns and the need to replace delayed online shipments spurred heavy last-minute Christmas shopping Thursday morning that left local store managers pleased.
Several shoppers, including Pam Stringer and her daughter Michelle Ryan of Hartselle, said the pandemic was the major reason they were visiting stores early on Christmas Eve.
Stringer said she battled COVID in November and stayed quarantined until she was fully recovered.
“There was no Black Friday for us this year,” she said. “I stayed inside until I was completely well. I’m usually relaxing at home on Christmas Eve, but COVID has changed not just my life but has changed the world this year.”
Stringer and Ryan planned stops at Martin’s Family Clothing, T.J. Maxx, Walmart and other spots. Their No. 1 purchases: Gift cards for loved ones.
Lawrence Morrow of Decatur said COVID put Christmas on the backburner until he could safely find time.
“2020 has been rough for the whole world,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate I still have a job when so many people don’t. I’ve worked 12 straight days. They paid us early and extra this week so I have some money to shop with. I’m shopping for my family and future in-laws.
“I’m a routine kind of guy. I usually have my shopping done by now, but because of COVID it hasn’t felt very much like Christmas this year, but this morning I’m getting into the holiday spirit.”
His Christmas plans include asking his girlfriend to marry him, he said. Morrow said Alabama apparel was plentiful at Martin’s Family Clothing. “But my wife-to-be is an Auburn fan. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”
Decatur’s Debbie Bowman and her great-grandchild Brantley Bowman, 7, were shopping early Thursday, too.
“Because of COVID, we’ve tried not to get out too often and have done what we can to avoid crowds. I’m (at Martin’s) shopping for my husband," she said.
Justin Zimmerman of Decatur spent Thursday doing all of his gift shopping.
“I’m a plumber, I don’t get off very often and now I’m out of time,” he said.
Tina Stallings of Madison made the drive to Decatur to do her last-minute shopping. “Martin’s always has good deals. I just got paid, and it’s worth my trip over here.”
Mount Hope’s Jason Shields said he usually isn’t among the last-minute shoppers. “I’ve got a few extra people on my shopping list this year so here we are,” he said.
Charles Christopher, manager at Martin’s Family Clothing Store, was content with foot traffic in his store Thursday morning.
“Business has been good all season,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of guys in here this morning buying gifts.”
Alabama SEC championship apparel, Brumate drink holders, T-shirts and Boggs Bags have the top-selling items during the holiday season, he said.
About a mile away at Electronic Express in the Decatur Mall, April Boglin of Decatur said an online purchase at another store failed to arrive on time so she canceled the order and was hunting for a tablet for her niece.
“I did most of my shopping online this year, but this one order kept getting delayed. It was never ready for pickup,” she said. “I know there’s been problems with shipping this year So I canceled the order and and am looking for the item here.”
She said the fear of being in crowds because of COVID-19 kept her away from Black Friday this year. “I’m usually finished with my shopping by now.”
Electronic Express store manager Zion Shreve called holiday sales traffic “fantastic.”
“Game consoles and arcade machines have been moving pretty well this year,” he said. “Appliances, refrigerators, dishwashers are selling. Because of COVID there have been backlogs at bigger box stores but we’ve had no problems here. I actually believe COVID has helped sales this year.”
Nationally, industry experts said last-day holiday shopping was up this year.
According to RetailNext, a California-based company that tracks occupancy in stores, foot traffic last Saturday in stores was down nearly 41% from a year ago. On Black Friday, shopping was off 48%.
RetailNext said talk of another stimulus check heading to Americans would likely boost last-minute gift-buying.
