Lawrence County Schools will be closed, starting Tuesday, ahead of statewide closures scheduled for Thursday, and Athens City Schools will go to Level 2 eLearning on Tuesday and Wednesday, meaning that students do not report to school.
Level 2 eLearning means that teachers and staff report to campus and will be available to support parents and students with eLearning assignments as students work from home Tuesday and Wednesday. Beginning Thursday, all ACS schools are closed completely for two weeks, and there will be no eLearning during this time.
Due to a state of emergency declared Friday by Gov. Kay Ivey, all K-12 public schools in the state will be closed Thursday, with plans to reopen April 6.
In Lawrence County, the school closure includes all school-sponsored events, including all field trips, until April 30.
