MOULTON — The Lawrence County Courthouse will reopen to the public Monday with a maximum of 35 visitors in the building at one time.
Lawrence County Commission Chairman Bobby Burch said 15 visitors would be allowed on the first floor and 10 visitors on each of the second and third floors at a time.
Burch said a security team headed by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office would be available at the entrance to direct visitors and maintain the 15-10-10-person limits.
"We have been consistent with the governor's orders," Burch said about the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Now that the 10-person limit is lifted, we feel confident we can handle up to 15 people on the ground floor while maintaining the social distancing guidelines. If everything continues to go well after reopening, and we feel we can allow more in at one time, we'll likely revisit the plan to do so."
Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said his office also will reopen to the public Monday.
