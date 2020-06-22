MOULTON — The Lawrence County Courthouse will return to its normal occupancy Tuesday.
County Commission Chairman Bobby Burch said occupancy has been limited to 10 customers per floor because of social distancing and public safety regarding the threat of the COVID-10 pandemic.
He said the change comes from orders of the local judges.
“We will still maintain all social distancing recommendations along with the same (professional protection equipment) requirements throughout the facility, and these will be strictly enforced by court officials for those attending court,” Burch said.
