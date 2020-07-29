MOULTON — Three public libraries in Lawrence County have received grant money to help purchase professional protective equipment to make the facilities safer for employees, volunteers and patrons during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This grant gives us a little bit of breathing room,” said Rex Bain, director of the Lawrence County Public Library on College Street in Moulton. “This definitely helps since we did not have sufficient funds allocated for pandemic-related supplies.”
Sherry Hamilton, director of the Courtland Public Library, was happy to hear the library will receive a share of the $3,000 grant from the LSTA/CARES Act.
“Our library is on a tight budget and this grant will help us cover the purchases needed to make our library a safe place to be,” Hamilton said.
The Town Creek Public Library also will receive a third of the money.
“Libraries must expend the funds out of local money first, then apply for reimbursement,” Bain said in a news release.
The money is designated for the purchase of masks, sanitizers and thermometers to combat COVID-19.
