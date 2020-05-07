MOULTON — Lawrence County residents would pay $2 more monthly for garbage collection if the County Commission approves a plan discussed at a work session Wednesday to reduce trash overflow at the nine community dumpster sites.
District 2 Commissioner Normal Pool said he will make a motion at Friday’s commission meeting to raise the monthly rate either $1 or $2 after hearing District 3 Commissioner and Interim Solid Waste Director Kyle Pankey say properly maintaining the free community dump sites will cost an additional $300,000 annually.
“It’s going to cost us money we don’t have,” Pankey said. “Another truck, another driver, 10 more roll-offs (containers) at $5,000 each. And that cost won’t be a one-time cost.”
He said the last haul-off truck his department purchased was $117,000.
He added that trucks will put on more mileage, wear and tear, and will need replacement every three to four years.
The dumpster sites are a convenience allowing Lawrence residents to discard old furniture, appliances and home renovation leftovers without transporting the debris to the county-contracted landfill on the northern edge of the county.
Pool said the commission should have never lowered the residential garbage rate from $15 to $14 monthly about five years ago. The new proposed monthly rate will be $16. Morgan County charges $12.50 a month.
“People probably don’t realize we lowered it then. I doubt 40% of the residents ever realized it,” Pool said. “We weren’t set up for this (community dumpster) program. It’s been very beneficial for the county. … As commissioners, it’s our responsibility to keep the county clean.”
Commissioners agreed ending the program would lead to more trash and debris tossed along the county's roadways and into creeks.
$2 increase would cover cost
Angela Baldwin, Solid Waste Department manager, said her department uses the $2.1 million in residential fees and $280,000 projected in commercial account revenue to fund the entire department. Baldwin said there are between 13,500 and 14,000 residential accounts in the county. Some accounts, such as for disabled residents, are exempt from paying garbage fees.
To cover the $300,000 cost, a $2 increase will be needed, commissioners said.
Pool said the large population in the west section of the county uses the lone dumpster at the Hatton Park, and the population on the east side of the county was serviced by the dumpster at Veterans Park.
A few months ago, the Veterans Park board in the Caddo community requested the dumpster there be removed because of constant complaints of unsafe and unsanitary conditions. District 5 Commissioner Joey Hargrove, whose district includes Veterans Park, did not attend Wednesday's work session.
“We’ve been creating more of a garbage problem when the dumpsters are full and not picked up,” Pool said. He said he would like Pankey to consider working his staff five 8-hour days instead of four 10-hour days.
Pankey said the full dumpsters are hauled away and emptied at least twice a week and sometimes three times daily.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has seen Lawrence residential garbage pickup go from 909 tons in March to 1,077 tons in April. “We’re seeing an increase at the community dumpsters, too, since people have been at home cleaning up and doing renovation projects,” Pankey said.
“This was a problem even before this virus started,” Pool said. “This garbage deal is a monumental problem. We’re trying to do a job and we don’t have the adequate equipment. If we can clean the county up, it will be one of the best deals for the county. It will help attract industry. If we need more money to fix the problem, we need more money.”
The year-round community dumpster program started in 2016. A year later, Willie Allen, then the solid waste director, said the community dumpster service was “too costly to maintain as it is.”
Opposed to increase
At least one commissioner, District 1’s Jesse Byrd, voiced opposition to a rate hike at Wednesday’s work session.
“I’m going to get hammered,” the first-term commissioner said. “I’m not in favor of it. As far as (District 1 residents) are concerned, we’re not part of the problem. But if we go up, we’ve got to make sure the job is getting done. We haven’t had complaints in Hillsboro and Courtland.”
Byrd said the dumpster at the Hillsboro Town Hall has seen an increase in debris since the Veterans Park dumpster was removed. He said once the 30-yard roll-off dumpster is filled, town officials place a yellow tape around the dumpster until it can be hauled off.
He suggested the solid waste department increase load pickup frequency at the “hot spots." Byrd represents the northern part of the county, and the landfill, north of Courtland, is located nearby.
Commission Chairman and District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said the commission should consider a temporary rate increase until the problem is stabilized. “With the tonnage going up, we can justify the rate going up,” Burch said.
The commission said it also would address increasing the rental of a second residential garbage can from $3 a month to $5 a month.
County Administrator Heather Dyar said she would like to see the dumpsters placed somewhere else other than in the community parks.
“The overflowing dumpster at the Hatton Park is a health hazard and horrible to look at,” she said. “Parks are supposed to be somewhere a family can go and enjoy."
