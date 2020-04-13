Lawrence County School Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the system’s meal plan has been "suspended, but not stopped completely."
At Monday night’s school board meeting, Smith said his action was to ensure the safety of the child nutrition program workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith did not say when the program might be reinstated.
He added that paper packets with assignments went out to students Monday and would be returned on April 27, when another packet would be given to students. He said plans for the return of packets and distribution of the next ones is still being developed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.