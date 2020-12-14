Lawrence County public school classes will be taught virtually this week and Jan. 5-8 because of the pandemic, according to school officials.
The school board last week voted to alter the school calendar this week and the first week students return from the holidays. The Christmas break begins next Monday. A teacher workshop day will be Jan. 4, and students resume virtual classes the following day.
In Morgan County, Cotaco’s fourth and fifth grade students will be taught via the internet through Friday because of the pandemic, according to a school spokeswoman.
Lisa Screws said the district has been juggling employees to fill in for those out due to exposure to COVID-19.
“Staffing is the issue,” she said.
She said the 92 students affected will have virtual classes for a half-day on Friday before the holiday season break begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.