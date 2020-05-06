The 2020-21 public school year could start late, include distance learning classes and even have students going to school every other day as superintendents seek strategies to deal with the uncertainties of a pandemic.
Area superintendents are meeting with their school leaders to devise several plans while they “wait and see” what Gov. Kay Ivey, the Alabama Department of Public Health and State Superintendent Eric Mackey recommend later this month.
They said there are too many factors in play for them to nail down a specific plan.
Superintendents and school boards in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties say they will be surprised if the next school year starts on time. Whenever it starts, they don't expect instruction to look the same as it has in past years. Even if health orders have ended, many parents and students will remain concerned about COVID-19.
“We’ll be offering some type of virtual blended option where kids can take courses online or attend their school classrooms,” said Michael Douglas, Decatur City Schools superintendent.
He said the school calendar has students reporting Aug. 12. “We haven’t made a decision, but Aug. 12 may be unlikely and now feasibly Aug. 19 will be the new start date.”
Douglas said he has one plan that calls for students who are struggling academically to attend a “three-week boot camp” to help them catch up before the pushed-back start date.
He said he doesn’t expect summer school classes to start before July.
Douglas said some students may go to class Monday, Wednesday and Friday and others go Tuesday and Thursday, and reverse the order the following week, to reduce the number of students congregating on a given day.
Morgan County Schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. and Hartselle City Schools Superintendent Dee Dee Jones both say the staggered school schedule is feasible for them, too.
Hopkins said the 6-foot social distancing required by the current emergency health order and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be a major obstacle in planning schedules.
“I’ll be very surprised if we start Aug. 12,” he said. “We’re looking at a late August start date and with maybe some extended day classes” to get in the required hours of study.
He said he is encouraged that the principals and staff have provided strong input on different scenarios.
"It's been a tremendous team effort and we've been getting positive and collaborative feedback from our principals, directors and teachers," Hopkins said. "It might be Plan Z, but we will have a plan in place."
2 different shifts?
Jones said Hartselle’s original start date was Aug. 6 and that has been moved to Aug. 17 for teachers to report, with Aug. 20 as the first day students report.
“We have created three schedules we can use when we know more information,” Jones said. “We may have a staggered hybrid model, virtual distance learning, and one with some face-to-face learning such as in our career tech courses since some students will need hands-on, probably at least a couple of times a week.”
She said some students may come to school in the morning and others come in the afternoon. “We will sanitize the rooms between sessions,” she said. “And also we’re looking at what to do with the number of students in the cafeteria. Students may be required to eat breakfast and lunch in the classrooms. It’s just too early to tell right now.”
She said the plans may require the system to hire more employees.
“The uncertainty day to day makes it difficult to plan,” she said.
In Lawrence County, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the lack of access to the internet is an obstacle to offering virtual classes.
“That’s our big issue,” he said. “We’re looking at offering students hot spots or putting Wi-Fi on buses and parking them in some communities. Nobody knows what the school year is going to look like at this point.”
He said the system has made alternative calendars with start dates ranging from Aug. 12 to after Labor Day.
“We may have students coming to school three or four hours a couple of days a week," Smith said. "We don’t know if masks will be mandatory, but we certainly won’t keep anyone from wearing them if they feel more comfortable with them.”
Athens, Limestone County
In Limestone County, school board President Brett McGill said the district is waiting to see what Ivey does May 15, the day the current "safer-at-home" health order is set to expire.
“Presently we’ve chosen to leave our start date Aug. 7,” he said. “We have school board meetings May 12 and May 21 to look at moving it back to Aug. 20 or Aug. 25.”
He said if COVID-19 cases continue to grow, everything in discussion will be “purely speculative.”
“Right now, it’s too early to talk about definitive plans,” McGill added.
Last month, the Limestone Board of Education hired Randy Shearouse as the new superintendent. He starts June 1. McGill said Shearouse has been in constant communication with school leaders.
Athens City Schools is also developing multiple plans for the uncertainty posed by the coronavirus.
“Our instructional team has planned for a variety of scenarios, so we feel we have a good plan going forward no matter how that needs to look,” Athens City Schools Assistant Superintendent Beth Patton said in a written statement.
She encouraged the public to visit the coronavirus update center on the school system’s website for the latest changes.
All school systems are waiting on guidance from the Alabama High School Athletic Association on how to conduct summer tryouts for basketball, volleyball and cheerleading, and training for football and cross-country.
“All we can plan for is to be as prepared as we can be,” Douglas said. “We have three or four plans in place, and hopefully we’ll be able to plug one in.”
