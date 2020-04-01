For the Limestone County school district, it’s being called Operation New Horizons, the response to Gov. Kay Ivey’s order last week for public K-12 schools to implement plans, beginning Monday, to finish the school year through distance learning.
Interim Superintendent Mike Owens said that when instruction resumes next week after spring break, it will be a “blended delivery system,” with a mix of virtual learning and “paper–and-pencil” classwork, for the nearly 8,900 students across the district.
Alabama Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey said last week the state is working with local superintendents and their staffs to make sure there is a plan in place “for every school, for every child to continue their learning, to close out their school year, to graduate our seniors on time.”
“Every situation is different,” Owens said.
That’s why principals and teachers will be contacting students to ask whether they’ll be relying on internet/WiFi or paper-and-pencil for lessons, and make sure they have the means to pick up the take-home packets.
“We’ve tried to get across to our teachers and staff that we want to put the children first in everything we do,” he said. “We’re working now on making certain that individual students have access to the internet and have some type of device at home so they can access our lessons."
Owens said students can’t congregate at schools, but if they don’t have internet access at home but have a device and transportation, they could take advantage of WiFi coverage at each school, from the parking lot.
“They can pick up internet that way,” he said.
Owens said that teachers are coming to their schools, in staggered shifts, which started Tuesday, to upload e-lessons and put together packets of take-home materials for students without internet access. The “paper-and-pencil” lessons, by grade level pre-K through 12, will be placed in envelopes, then in plastic bins located outside a student’s school, he said.
Those packets are expected to be ready by next Tuesday, Owens said.
“If students don’t pick up their packets, we’ll have to find alternative means to get them to those students,” he said. “We’ll make sure children get their packets.”
Athens Schools
Athens City Schools is also preparing to resume instruction next week, and Superintendent Trey Holladay said the priority is reconnecting with the district’s 4,300 students.
“We’ll be working to make sure that we can connect with all our kids,” Holladay said. That means determining whether students have internet access and devices, but “we’ll also be checking on their social-emotional health.”
Holladay said K-5 students have iPads provided by the school system but didn’t take them home, so the district will check to make sure those students have a device and, if not, provide one to them. Students in grades six through 12 are provided MacBooks.
“We have about 96 students without internet at home,” Holladay said. “We are a couple of weeks away from having internet connections for them.” In the meantime, the district will deliver “hard copies” of lessons to those students, according to Holladay.
Feeding students
In Athens the Full Tummy Project sponsored two free meal options this week. The remaining event is today, with grab-and-go food bags provided at Athens Middle School from 12-2 p.m.
The school system will be feeding students again next week, Holladay said. The distribution schedule hasn’t been published yet, according to school district spokeswoman Ginger Hickman.
At the six Limestone County high schools, a drive-through service with breakfast and lunch is available today and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to anyone 18 years and under. A student does not have to be present to receive the meals.
Owens said that, after meeting Monday with the Limestone County Schools’ Child Nutrition Program director, “it looks less likely that we will continue our meals program after Friday.”
“Some of the supplies we need for ‘sack lunches’ have been trouble for us to get from our suppliers,” he said. “The local churches through their Full Tummy initiative have said that they will take over this feeding.”
Neither school district can confirm any plans right now for commencement ceremonies.
“All we know now is that between now and June 5, we can have no type of activity — athletics, assemblies, proms or commencements,” Owens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.