ATHENS — With the exception of its Meals on Wheels Program, all Limestone County senior centers in Ardmore, Athens, Elkmont, Good Springs, Owens, Tanner and East Limestone will temporarily close starting Monday through April 3, the County Commission announced today.
Limestone County to close senior centers starting Monday
Staff report
Updated
