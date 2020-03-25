The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Morgan County remained at two in data released this morning by the Alabama Department of Public Health, but cases in Limestone County increased from two to six.
Statewide, there are 283 COVID-19 cases, up 68 from the 215 reported Tuesday morning. The highest number, 99, are Jefferson County residents, followed by Shelby County with 36, Lee County with 29, Madison County with 21, and Tuscaloosa and Mobile counties with 10 each. No fatalities have been reported in the state. No Lawrence County residents have confirmed cases.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris on Tuesday said it is unclear whether high numbers of cases in any given county reflect aggressive testing in those counties, or the prevalence of the disease.
Harris said the ages of infected people range from 2 to 97, with the median age at 42. He said 8% to 9% of infected people testing positive have been hospitalized for the disease.
