Those planning to violate the emergency stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, be warned: Limestone County is not the place to do it.
While the Decatur Police Department and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office have yet to file a charge for violation of the order, and at least in county courts none have been filed in Lawrence County, a half dozen have been filed in Limestone County since the order took effect April 4 at 5 p.m.
“What we want people to understand is that we’re serious about this,” said Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones. “We don’t want anyone else to get sick. When all this is over and these cases come to court, we’re going to look at these defendants with a very dim view, that these people think so little of their fellow man that they refused to comply with the order.
“They may not want to quarantine themselves right now, but we may be arranging a 90-day quarantine for them when the court system starts back up.”
In each of the Limestone County cases, the misdemeanor health-order violation charge was secondary to a felony for alleged conduct that broke other laws.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson’s department has initiated some of the charges, and he has little sympathy for the alleged offenders.
“When you are out driving and you’re drunk and cause an accident and leave the scene of that accident, you just about stomped every which way but loose all over that health order. You might argue the DUI and you might argue leaving the scene of the accident, but I don’t know how you’re going to get out of the health-order violation,” Johnson said.
The order issued by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris generally requires people to stay at their residence unless they are engaged in an essential activity. “Essential activity” is defined broadly, including everything from obtaining supplies “necessary to maintain a person’s or pet’s daily routine,” to going to work, to engaging in outdoor activities that maintain social distancing.
It does not, however, authorize causing an accident with injuries and leaving the scene, which was the charge that placed Kelin Alise Norris, 20, of Huntsville, on Athens PD’s radar. She was charged last week with a felony for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident, and police tacked on a misdemeanor charge for violation of the health order.
Nor can the stay-at-home order be complied with while “being involved in the theft of a car,” the charge filed last week by Athens PD against Dale Edward Sheaks III, 34, of Leighton.
Nor do “essential activities” allowed under the order include “driving northbound on I-65 transporting marijuana, pills and weapons,” the charges made by state troopers in Limestone County against Kendricruz Ladarren Hodges, 22, of Meridian, Mississippi; Ladarious Kevon Fowler, 19, of Cuba, Alabama; and Samantha Menefee, 22, of Clarksville, Tennessee. The three were charged last week with felonies for the other allegations, but each also was charged with the misdemeanor of violating the health order.
Troopers also cited Athens resident Reginald Lamara Beavers Jr. in Limestone County for allegedly violating the stay-at-home order last week by “driving a stolen car, DUI and possessing controlled substance.” As with the others, it is unlikely Beavers’ main legal predicament will be the misdemeanor.
--
Legal authority
While health experts have stressed that compliance with the stay-at-home order is critical in saving lives, its violation is a relatively minor criminal offense.
“Any person who knowingly violates or fails or refuses to obey or comply with any rule or regulation adopted and promulgated by the State Board of Health of this state shall be guilty of a (Class C) misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be fined not less than $25 nor more than $500,” according to the Alabama Code.
Technically it was Harris, not the State Board of Health, who issued the stay-at-home order. Another state law, however, allows him to issue health orders on the board’s behalf when it is not in session.
The authority for the stay-at-home order is a bit murkier.
The law expressly relied upon by Harris allows the Board of Health, and by extension the state health officer and the Alabama Department of Public Health, to inspect a broad range of places, including workplaces, stores, eateries and residences, “and whenever insanitary conditions in any of these places, institutions or establishments or conditions prejudicial to health, or likely to become so, are found, proper steps shall be taken by the proper authorities to have such conditions corrected or abated.”
While the stay-at-home order was issued by the state health officer, state law gives Gov. Kay Ivey broad powers pursuant to the state of emergency she declared, including “to perform and exercise such other functions, powers and duties as are necessary to promote and secure the safety and protection of the civilian population.”
On April 5, the day after the stay-at-home order took effect, state Attorney General Steve Marshall issued a memo to all law enforcement officers.
Responding to the question of how an officer can know whether a citizen is “really traveling to or for an essential business or operation,” he wrote that the person can be asked to call his or her employer to verify its essential status. “Some amount of common sense and discretion is called for, and citations should only be reserved for clear violations of the order,” Marshall wrote.
The attorney general also stressed a traffic stop is not appropriate merely to inquire about compliance with the stay-at-home order.
“The singular fact that an individual is driving on a public highway is not a sufficient basis to create reasonable suspicion to engage in a traffic stop to determine if the person is in violation of the order. Law enforcement would need additional specific, articulable facts that a driver was in violation of the order before making the traffic stop,” Marshall wrote.
--
Education is focus
The Decatur Police Department has filed no charges for violation of the stay-at-home order.
“Officers have a four-step approach: educate, warn, cite, arrest,” spokeswoman Emily Long said Thursday.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, which also has filed no charges, has a similar approach.
“We continue to respond if reports are made. If the health order is in question, we educate those involved so that they can comply,” said spokesman Mike Swafford.
And while Athens Police Department has filed misdemeanor charges for violation of the health order secondary to felony charges, Johnson points out that his department is likewise being cautious in its enforcement of the order.
“I was out late last night and one of our officers stopped a car. I backed that officer up,” Johnson said Thursday. “He let them go. They were speeding a little bit, but he got to talking to them and they had no business being out. Well, he didn’t write them a citation for it. He educated them about the order and told them to go home. And I’m pretty sure they did.”
Nonetheless, Johnson said violations of the health order frustrate him.
“Seriously, we’ve got a lot of people that are staying in and doing what the state health officer and the governor asked them to do. There are a lot of people who are not working, who are not able to work, because of the order, and because the order is a necessity,” he said. People, including his friends, are unable to visit relatives in the hospital or attend funerals, he said.
“When you balance that against somebody who decides to get drunk and cause a wreck and leave the scene, I kind of shake my head and say, ‘Yeah, that’s probably a decent charge.’ ”
Harris, formerly of Decatur, regularly pleads with the public to follow the health orders, but he does not expect police enforcement to be their main reason for doing so.
“It’s like every other law in that the public needs to understand the reasons and support it. It’s like speed limits. There aren’t enough police officers to stop everyone from speeding, but in fact most people don’t speed most of the time because they … understand they put themselves at risk and put other people at risk. So generally, people follow the speed limit because they agree that it’s a good idea,” Harris said in an interview last week with The Decatur Daily.
The health orders, Harris said, “have to be coupled with educating the public on why these things are important and needed and necessary.”
They are necessary, Harris said, because COVID-19 is highly contagious, fatal for some, and can be spread by infected people who have no symptoms.
For his part, Jones — who has one child missing a college graduation because of the virus and a younger one at home because K-12 schools are closed — said he can’t understand resistance to the stay-at-home order.
“There’s no user manual for this,” he said of enforcement. “We want people to realize we’re taking this very seriously. We want people to follow the regulation the governor’s put out. We've seen what can happen in other cities, and we don't want more people getting sick here.”
