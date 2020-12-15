Limestone County Schools will begin the holiday break Wednesday because of the increasing spread of COVID-19 in the county and high quarantine numbers for students and staff.
The system was originally scheduled to hold classes through a half-day Friday before beginning the holidays. Ashley Graves, school system spokeswoman, said students are still scheduled to return from the holidays on Jan. 6 as scheduled.
The early end to classes will interrupt some students' final exam schedule for the first semester. "If you have a student who is supposed to take semester exams, they need to check with their school to see how they are handling that," Graves said.
Limestone County is among 12 counties statewide in the "very high risk" category for the spread of COVID-19, according to Alabama Department of Public Health assessment released Thursday. The county had 80 new cases of COVID-19 reported today by the ADPH after having 133 reported Monday.
