ATHENS — The 38th annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo is postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Sheriff’s Office official.
“With the uncertainty remaining about how and when public events will be safe to hold, we have decided to postpone the rodeo indefinitely but remain hopeful that such events may be possible later in the year,” spokesman Stephen Young said in a written release Thursday morning.
The rodeo was originally scheduled for May 15-16 and later moved to June 12-13 because of the pandemic. It is a fundraising event for the Sheriff’s Office.
