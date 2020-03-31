Authorities repeated warnings Monday that Decatur and Morgan County playgrounds are closed, and residents shouldn't gather in groups at outdoor sports courts or parking lots to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
The Alabama Department of Public Health clarified this weekend that non-work gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited, and gatherings of fewer than 10 people are permitted only if a consistent 6-foot distance between people can be maintained.
All county and Decatur playgrounds and ball courts were closed last week.
At a news conference Monday morning, Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said even though all county parks have been closed until further notice, sheriff's deputies and parks staff members have still had to request that crowds disperse.
“We’ve had a few incidents where we had to ask people to leave because there is a crowd,” Long said.
“(Kids) see the court open and thinking nobody is there so they can get on it. But actually you can’t have a good ballgame and practice the 6-foot separation. So we encourage people not to go to our parks. We ask everybody to work with us while we are closed.
"We’ve got kids out of school looking for things to do. It’s hard for a teenager to realize he did something wrong when he gets a group of buddies to play a game of basketball. It’s hard to tell them they shouldn’t do that. They’ve been respectful.”
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the city’s parks remain open; however, playgrounds and basketball courts have been closed the past couple of weeks. “Our parks are open and people should get out and walk,” he said. “We encourage them to separate. … Try to do your best to stay inside the next two weeks.”
Bowling said signs are being made and will be installed at certain locations to inform citizens the outdoor court or playground is closed.
---
Golf at Point Mallard
He also said the city is looking at a safe way to reopen the Point Mallard Golf Course.
“I’ve been getting a lot of calls about the course. We may possibly open that,” he said. “There are concerns there about the ability to receive money from guests who come in. There will be some type of engagement there. Our employees are a priority as far as their health. … Some things we don’t need to take chances.”
Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen said his officers have broken up fewer than 10 gatherings in the past week, and added, most group sizes have been between 10 and 20 people. “Basketball has been the biggest thing,” he said. “We want to keep them moving (along).”
He said he has encountered groups of adults more often than teenagers gathering in parking lots.
“Citizens have been very cooperative with the officers, and this is what we expect,” he said.
Allen said the officers attempt to educate the group participants first, warn the second time and issue a citation then an arrest if the people are still not in compliance.
He said the misdemeanor charge would be violation of the state board of health code.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, 19 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Morgan County.
Limestone County reported 20 cases and Lawrence County 3. No deaths had been reported in the three counties.
