Lawrence and Morgan counties remained “high risk” for COVID-19 transmission, while Limestone County moved up a one level to “very high risk,” according to an assessment from the Alabama Department of Public Health released Wednesday.
“No matter what any dashboard shows, there is a huge amount of community spread everywhere (in north Alabama),” Judy Smith, ADPH administrator for the northern district, said Thursday.
The risk assessment is based on COVID-19 data from about two weeks prior, according to Smith. The primary factor used to assess risk in a county is how long there has been a downward trend in new cases per day, or if the number of new cases per day is increasing.
Although the risk assessments provide accurate information, the information is not always current and does not always reflect the community spread in a county in “real time,” Smith said.
Morgan County’s 14-day positivity rate rose by about 2% between Monday and Wednesday, Smith said.
At a Monday news conference, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the positivity rate was just under 53%, and Smith said the rate was nearly 55% as of Wednesday. This means that as of Wednesday, about 55% of COVID-19 tests taken in the past two weeks came back positive.
Smith said Morgan County’s positivity rate is the fifth-highest statewide.
Cases and deaths have risen this week in Morgan County. As of Monday, the county had 9,464 confirmed and presumed cases. That number had risen by 463 cases to 9,927 as of Thursday. Morgan County confirmed and presumed deaths also rose by nine, from 78 on Monday to 87 on Thursday.
Morgan County has added 953 cases in the week ending Wednesday, for an average of 136 new cases per day.
Limestone County has a total of 6,369 confirmed and presumed cases and 55 confirmed and presumed deaths. The county added 679 cases in the week ending Wednesday, for an average of 97 new cases per day.
In Lawrence County, there are a total of 1,907 confirmed and presumed cases and 42 confirmed and presumed deaths. Lawrence County added 221 cases in the week ending Wednesday, for an average of about 32 cases per day. Of the 221 cases from the past week, 43 were reported Wednesday.
Smith said the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine is a step in the right direction, but added that progress is slow, and that the number of vaccines received by the health department is just a “drop in the bucket” compared to everyone who needs to be vaccinated.
“(It’s a) very slow direction,” Smith said. “We’re not OK.”
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said in an ADPH press release that people need to continue social distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing as vaccination efforts proceed.
“The overriding issue at present is the scarcity of vaccine. We realize that there are many people at increased risk of exposure to the virus who are not yet able to receive immunization. As the supply of vaccine remains limited, we continue to urge the public to practice the measures needed to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19,” Harris said.
Smith said the best gift anybody can get is their health, and urged people to continue to take precautions against COVID-19: “We need to go into '21 together.”
