At least four local gyms plan to reopen Monday after Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Scott Harris revised the state’s safer-at-home order Friday.
Gyms are now allowed to welcome costumers while remaining under 50% occupancy. Employees must wear a mask when interacting with customers. Group classes are only allowed if customers are 6-feet apart.
Matt Shelton, co-owner of Body Burn Fitness on Alabama 24, felt relieved that his gym can once again open its doors.
“It’s definitely been time,” Shelton said. “We felt like we could’ve been following safety precautions this whole time.”
Decatur Fitness Club, Red X Fitness and Crossfit Protocol in Decatur joined Body Burn Fitness as local gyms that announced on social media that they will open Monday.
The state also said gyms must tell members to use hand sanitizer before and after leaving the gym, and that equipment must be sanitized every two hours. Water fountains, common areas and break rooms may not be used, according to the health order.
Shelton felt that his gym will not have a problem adhering to social distancing measures because of the size of the building.
“We’re going to practice social distancing of course,” he said. “We’re still sanitizing equipment and making sure it’s spaced out.”
Other large gyms did not immediately announce when they'll reopen. Shelton also said that his group classes will have reduced sizes.
He said his customers are ready to get back in the gym.
“I think the biggest thing is getting a normal routine,” he said. “The members are ready to get back and continue their healthy lifestyles.”
