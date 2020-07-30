Several local school districts must modify their reopening plans before classes start in the next two weeks because an amended state order announced Wednesday requires students in second grade and above to wear masks at school at least through the end of August.
Hartselle City Schools’ federal programs coordinator Susan Hayes said she thinks the mask requirement will help keep students and staff safe.
“We know that mask-wearing is something that we can do to perhaps protect ourselves, but definitely protect others. ... I think that it will be the best thing for our students to keep them healthy. That is our primary concern,” Hayes said.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced the extension of the state’s Safer at Home order at a news conference Wednesday. The order, which was originally announced July 15 and set to expire Friday, extends the statewide mask ordinance and expands it to require students second grade through college to wear masks while at school “to the greatest extent practicable,” and when maintaining 6 feet of social distancing from someone from a different household is not possible.
The original mandate required anyone older than 6 to wear a mask when in public and within 6 feet of someone who is not a relative. It makes exceptions for people who have certain medical conditions, are exercising or performing certain types of jobs. It did not explicitly apply to school students.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said during the press conference that the state had 81,687 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning. He said over a quarter of those cases have been confirmed in the past two weeks.
Ivey said virtual learning will have a negative impact on the quality of education students receive, making safety a pathway to in-person instruction.
“I’m telling you we need to do everything we can to get our kids back in the classroom as soon as possible,” Ivey said.
Prior to Ivey’s mandate, the mask requirements for local school districts varied.
Hartselle City Schools’ reopening plan had indicated it would be revised depending on the status of Ivey’s order for August, and Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said masks would be required in certain circumstances where social distancing was impossible. Hartselle's original plan did not include explicit requirements that facial coverings be worn in schools.
The Limestone County Schools website indicated in its “frequently asked questions” section that face masks had been encouraged, but were not mandatory before Ivey's revised order.
Morgan County and Decatur City Schools both included mask requirements in their reopening plans, with some exceptions for younger students and situations where students can social distance.
Morgan County Schools board chairman John Holley said the district supports Ivey’s mandate.
“Morgan County School leaders are encouraged by Gov. Ivey’s requirement that students second grade and up wear masks while at school. This is already a part of our school reopening plan,” Holley said.
Hayes said before the Safer at Home order was amended Wednesday, Hartselle City Schools had been working to implement additional sanitation measures, including a possible mask requirement. The district’s reopening plan was originally released on July 15, and is subject to change as the pandemic progresses, and depending on advice from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“It is something that we want to put in place and really, we have wanted that to be in place even before Gov. Ivey spoke today, because they think that’s what will keep our students safest,” Hayes said. “There is just a lot of evidence there that points to (masks) being a good mitigator, so we want to do that.”
The statewide mask requirement will impact operations even in schools that already had mask requirements. Prior to Ivey’s newest mandate, Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said that the district was using the American Pediatric Association’s guidelines for social distancing, which calls for 3 to 6 feet of distance between students. However, the Safer at Home order calls for 6 feet between students in order for masks to be removed.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said due to Ivey’s mask mandate, students sitting at desks 3 to 5 feet apart who would previously have been considered socially distanced will still have to wear masks while seated.
Limestone County Schools starts back next week on Aug. 7. Most other local systems start the following week, with Hartselle having a staggered start Aug. 10-11. The Decatur, Morgan County and Lawrence County school systems start classes Aug. 12. Athens City Schools is scheduled to start Aug. 17.
