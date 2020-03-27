Test results for COVID-19 on a Morgan County employee came back negative, Commission Chairman Ray Long said Friday afternoon.

Long closed the courthouse March 20 because of the possibility of the new coronavirus being present.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

