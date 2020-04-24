Gas prices are plummeting in part due to reduced demand from stay-at-home orders and COVID-19 fears, saving essential employees money during their commute even as the local convenience stores where they buy gas struggle from reduced traffic.
The national average price for standard gas is currently $1.79 per gallon — over $1 cheaper than last year’s average of $2.84, according to AAA. The Alabama average price is $1.59 per gallon, down from last year’s average of $2.50.
Motorist Sara Catherine Floyd drives her Nissan Xterra from Huntsville to the GE Appliances plant on Point Mallard Parkway— a nearly 20-mile drive — for work every day.
“I would spend close to $40 before (on gas weekly), and now, I’m only spending about $30,” Floyd said. “So that’s $10 I’m saving. That builds up.”
Some experts predict that gas prices will dip as low as $1.20 for the statewide average. Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy— a site that tracks gas station prices— estimates the national average will fall to $1.50 before it goes back up.
The Wavaho on U.S. 31 South currently has the lowest prices in Morgan County at $1.47, according to GasBuddy.
The average price for gas in Decatur currently sits at $1.63.
“Gas prices in Huntsville are higher than Decatur, so I try to fill up after work to save more money,” Floyd said.
The dramatic drop in prices is the result of an oversupply of oil, exacerbated by plummeting global demand related to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the International Energy Agency.
That same pandemic, however, is putting more pressure on convenience store owners as fewer people fill up on gas now that they travel less and work from home.
“It’s been more stressful the last couple weeks because businesses are shutting down, so our regular customers have stopped coming by,” said Dilip Patel, the owner of the Wavaho Food Mart on Wilson Street.
Patel’s station is currently selling gas at $1.47 per gallon, right on par with some of the surrounding stations. He described business inside the store as “slow.”
Owners like Patel are experiencing a “40-60% drop in volume" of customers, said Petroleum & Convenience Marketers of Alabama president Bart Fletcher.
“I started with this association in 1989, and I can’t remember when we were this low,” Fletcher said of gas prices.
Not only are they selling less fuel and merchandise, Fletcher said. The low gas prices take even more of a toll on convenience store owners now than the equivalent price would have in previous years, because more of the current price includes taxes. The state tax on gas is now 6 cents higher at 24 cents per gallon of gas because of the Rebuild Alabama Act passed by the Alabama Legislature in 2019.
The act increases the gas tax 10 cents total with the first 6-cent increase taking place in 2019. The tax will increase 2 cents Oct. 1 and an additional 2 cents on Oct. 1, 2021.
“The last time the gasoline prices were this low, state taxes weren’t as high,” he said. “It’s even more dramatic when you talk the taxes we’re dealing with.”
The act raised the gas tax to use the additional funds collected to fund road projects statewide. The impact of decreased demand for fuel on gas tax revenue will become clearer next month when the state posts April data.
DeHaan added that the prices will not return to normal anytime soon but will rise as stay-at-home orders are lifted in major states.
Others estimated it could be the spring of 2021 before prices go back over $2 a gallon.
“There is quite a bit of stress,” De Haan said. “There are owners seeing a 70% drop in volume. They are fighting to survive at this point with other small businesses.”
