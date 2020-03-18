The Decatur school board hired a new chief financial officer from within Tuesday and voted to close all system-owned property while schools are out because of the new coronavirus.
Mandi Hastings Jones was chosen to replace Melanie Maples, who is retiring as the school system's CFO. A Decatur native, Jones, 42, said she is still in negotiations with the board on salary. Starting base pay was listed at $120,000. She begins her new role Aug. 1.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said it was nice to have a qualified person already in the district and it was an easy decision for the board, which voted 3-0 to hire Jones, a 1996 graduate of Austin High School.
“This was a succession plan we kind of had put in place,” Douglas said. “Melanie Maples has worked with her and educated her on this position. Financially, as a district, we are doing so well. When things are going so well, you look to hire from within. We’re proud to have Mandi with us.”
He said the Central Office received 10 applications in the 14 days the job was posted. “At the end of the day, the board believes we didn’t want to waste time since we had such an extremely qualified applicant.”
Jones has been in the district for a dozen years, the last seven as accounting supervisor.
“Melanie has done a wonderful job and those are going to be hard shoes to fill,” Jones said. “She has been a wonderful boss to me, a wonderful mentor and co-worker. I look forward to continuing what she has in place.”
Jones, who has a bachelor’s degree in commerce and business administration and master's of accountancy degree from the University of Alabama, was an internal auditor for the school district for five years before becoming accounting supervisor.
She said she has three children in Decatur City Schools.
Other items
In other business:
• Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said he has been working closely with Dustin Free, director of maintenance, for “a number of weeks on how we will attack the buildings” to disinfect the schools, Central Office and Special Services while the virus threat has the 20 venues closed. Satterfield said Free will have about 80 workers on his staff, including about 55 school custodial workers. They will use hydrogen peroxide in wipes and foggers to disinfect.
• Douglas and Satterfield said neither teachers nor other staff members will be allowed to enter school buildings during the closure unless they have permission from them. Douglas said the district’s athletic fields and playgrounds also will be closed during the virus shutdown.
• The school board approved personnel items including the retirements at the end of the school year of certified personnel Janet Wood Foster, reading coach, Austinville; Earlene Ferrel Busby, physical education teacher, William L. Cagle, teacher/coach and Samuel A. Brown, teacher/coach, Decatur High; Debra P. Dunlap, counselor, Decatur Middle School; Sandra R. Meek, kindergarten teacher, Frances Nungester; Kathleen Spain Borden, fourth grade teacher, Leon Sheffield; Jennifer Chism Kirkland, kindergarten teacher, Oak Park; Beth L. Adams, third grade teacher, Walter Jackson.
• The board approved Douglas’ recommendation to non-renew the contract of Datie Priest, special services.
