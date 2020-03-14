Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville has instituted mandatory telecommuting after an employee tested positive for the new coronavirus. There was no indication whether this is one of the six people known to have tested positive as of this morning by the Alabama Department of Public Heath or an additional case. One of those six cases, announced Friday, was in Limestone County.
The following is a statement from NASA Marshall Space Flight Center Director Jody Singer:
"NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center is moving into Stage 3 of our agency response framework, with mandatory telework effective immediately and until further notice.
"On the evening of Friday, March 13, we received confirmation that one of our employees tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Contact tracing will begin immediately in order to identify and notify individuals who may have had significant contact with that employee.
"Access to the center will be restricted to mission-essential personnel only, as defined in the response framework. More guidance will follow for those who do not have equipment to work from home or who work in labs or other facilities requiring similar technical equipment that is a fixed asset.
"The status of the center will be updated regularly and communicated to all employees. Please stay in close contact with your supervisor. I, along with my center leadership team and agency leaders, greatly appreciate your understanding, patience, and support through this challenging period of time."
