Gloria Crayton rushed to Martin’s Family Clothing just before 5 p.m. Thursday and waited outside for the store to open its doors.
She had shopped at Martin’s every two weeks for her clothing needs before it closed indefinitely on March 27 because of a state health order trying to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. She drove by the store Wednesday and asked an employee when it would reopen.
She got the answer she wanted.
“She told me they were opening at 5 (Thursday), and I said, ‘Thank you, Jesus,’ ” Crayton said.
A revised order issued this week by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris eased restrictions on retail stores beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday. Stores can reopen but must limit the number of customers to 50% of normal occupancy and may not “knowingly allow customers or patrons to congregate within 6 feet of one another.”
Most local retailers appeared to be waiting until today or later for reopening, but Martin's welcomed customers back as soon as it was permitted.
Paula Stovall had planned to get shoes for her granddaughter as a gift before Martin's closed indefinitely. She purchased the gift Thursday.
“I was wanting to get something for my granddaughter,” she said. “I shop here pretty frequently. It’s exciting for things to get back to normal.”
Around seven people waited outside for Martin’s to open and stood behind tape markings on the sidewalk. Between 15 and 20 customers were inside an hour after they were allowed to enter. An employee wearing a facemask stood just inside with a large bottle of hand sanitizer for customers.
“We’ve gotten a lot of calls asking about when we’re going to open,” store manager Charles Christopher said. “I’m not sure a lot of people know that we’re open yet.”
Clothing stores, furniture stores, jewelry stores, department stores, sporting goods stores and book and music shops all are permitted to reopen under the revised health order that expires May 15. Restaurant dining rooms, gyms, large entertainment venues and close-contact service providers such as barber shops and tattoo parlors all remain closed.
At Martin's, customers were offered free masks, which were handed out at a counter near the checkout aisles. Martin’s also had masks on sale in a three-for-$10 bundle.
Nearly 75% of the customers inside wore face masks. All employees working the checkout aisle wore face masks.
Each checkout aisle had tape on the floor indicating the 6 feet of space needed between customers.
Brittany Sides and her husband, Caleb, went to Martin’s to buy clothes for the warmer weather.
“We needed clothes for summertime, and nothing is open,” Sides said.
Many of the customers walked around surveying the items with a few checking out shortly after arriving. Crayton said it was nice to shop normally again.
“I love Martin’s. This is my store,” Crayton said. “I was sad when it closed down.”
Christopher said the store had slightly fewer customers than he was expecting, but he believes the crowd will pick up when the weekend comes.
“Saturday will be really busy,” he said.
