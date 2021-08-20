The only clear rule on face masks locally is that there is no consistent rule, although health experts say they are especially important in protecting against the rapidly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus.
Some grocery stores, such as Publix and Walmart, require employees to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while they are optional for workers at Kroger. None of the three grocers require face masks for customers.
Masks are required in Decatur City Schools classrooms, but they remain optional in Hartselle and Morgan County Schools classrooms. The Decatur City Council has shown no interest in again considering a mask mandate even though it has returned to allowing council members and directors to participate in meetings virtually as a precaution.
But a resurgence in COVID cases has created a "dire" situation, says Judy Smith, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, and she urges that local residents consistently wear masks and practice social distancing.
“Folks who don’t believe this is a dire situation should talk to those with loved ones who are sick with the virus,” Smith said. “Taking care to wear masks and social distance is a small price to pay.”
The state’s low vaccination rate combined with the more easily transmitted delta variant of COVID make this a dangerous time, Smith said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported two Morgan County deaths from COVID-19 this week.
Decatur Morgan Hospital had 33 COVID patients Thursday, including four on ventilators. Over the past week, an average of 53 Morgan County residents per day have tested positive for the virus.
That's left many businesses trying to balance safety with continuing operations.
Local restaurants like b.b. Perrin’s Sports Grill and Simp McGhee’s made masks optional for employees. Cheeseburger Bobby’s closed its dining room and is conducting business only through the drive-thru.
Butch Matthews, a Kroger assistant manager, said his store initially required employees to wear masks but then offered employees $100 each to get a vaccination and now masks are optional.
He said Kroger customers are split on whether they’re wearing a mask when they come to the grocery store on Beltline Road Southwest.
“It’s really about 50-50,” Matthews said. “I see a lot of people wearing masks and a lot of people who aren’t. The problem is you can’t tell who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t.”
Simp McGhee’s owner Christy Wheat said face masks are “highly encouraged but not required” at her Bank Street Northeast restaurant.
Taylor Jones, b.b. Perrin’s general manager, said he hasn’t set a face mask policy. He said most of the front-of-the-house employees haven’t been taking this precaution while members of his kitchen staff are wearing masks.
“I’ve really left it up to them,” Jones said.
No interest in mandates
The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines says to protect from the delta variant and prevent spreading the virus to others, even those who are fully vaccinated should "wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission."
In Alabama, officials don’t seem interested in once again mandating masks. In declaring another state of emergency on Aug. 13, Gov. Kay Ivey made a point to state that she was not making face masks mandatory again.
Decatur Councilman Hunter Pepper said Tuesday he would “fight to the end” against another mandatory mask ordinance for Decatur.
Pepper said he also sees it as unnecessary to require city employees to wear masks.
“Everybody at City Hall is over 18 and old enough to make their own medical decisions,” Pepper said.
The fight over a mandatory mask ordinance was one of the most controversial issues in Decatur last year. In July 2020, the council held multiple public hearings in which more than a dozen citizens spoke for and against required face masks before a temporary ordinance passed.
That ordinance became obsolete when Ivey issued a state of emergency proclamation days later with a statewide mask mandate.
Pepper appears to have the support of fellow City Council members. Council President Jacob Ladner and Councilman Carlton McMasters said they aren’t interested in requiring masks again.
Some opponents of masks say their use should be an individual choice. However, Smith said, "People need to understand that those individual choices could come with dire consequences.”
She also urges the public to get vaccinated against the virus because “85 to 90% of the COVID-19 patients in critical care units are people who are unvaccinated."
Smith said other precautions have become necessary again because vaccines aren't as effective against the COVID-19 delta variant.
“We’re back to a significant level of danger” like the one this area experienced during most of 2020, Smith said.
Mask effectiveness
A UAB study released Wednesday showed masks reduced COVID-19 exposure risk by 68% among health care workers.
“Scientific literature is clear on the efficacy of masking to prevent respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19, influenza and many others,” according to a statement from UAB.
UAB physicians say universal masking of health care workers at UAB Hospital led to an immediate reduction in risk of exposure to COVID-19.
“Because we are in a pandemic, it is difficult to perform randomized controlled trials, due to ethical reasons. However, we have strong observational data that show masks protect us and others from exposure and transmission of COVID-19 with minimal risks to the wearer,” said Dr. Rachael Lee, assistant professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB and the study’s senior author.
Lee said UAB Hospital implemented universal masking for employees, patients and visitors after an initial increase in cases and the results were clear.
“Now, 18 months into this pandemic, we have real-world observational data supporting the use of masks in both children and adults,” Lee said.
Dr. Todd McCarty, assistant professor of infectious diseases at UAB, says numerous studies also have shown that children are minimally affected by wearing face masks.
“We have substantial observational data that all points in the same direction: that children fare well even while wearing masks in many of the socialization skills that are so important at a young age,” McCarty said.
