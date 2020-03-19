A vote that could split the United Methodist Church will be delayed due to travel and gathering limitations imposed because of the coronavirus.
Church delegates were preparing to vote on the “Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation” plan at the General Conference, originally slated for May 5-15 in Minneapolis. The plan addresses same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy, issues that created a schism in the United Methodist Church.
At a special called meeting in February 2019, delegates voted 438-384 for a proposal called the Traditional Plan, which affirmed bans on LGBTQ-inclusive practices. In January, a 16-member group of United Methodist bishops and leaders published the “Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation” and recommended delegates vote on and adopt the plan at General Conference.
The plan allows conservatives opposed to same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy to leave for a new “traditional Methodist” denomination. Churches that decide to leave will retain their property and the new denomination would receive $25 million over four years. The split would allow those remaining in the United Methodist Church to repeal the church's ban on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
Members of the General Conference will hold a teleconference meeting on Saturday to determine a new General Conference date or decide on an alternative plan.
