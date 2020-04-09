WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is telling House Democrats that direct deposits to Americans will begin next week under the coronavirus aid package.
Mnuchin is also telling the lawmakers that $98 billion has been approved for small business retention under a program the Trump administration wants Congress to bolster with another $250 billion in a vote expected today.
The comments were made during a conference call with lawmakers briefed by Mnuchin, Vice President Mike Pence and the administration's coronavirus task force, according to a person unauthorized to discuss the private call and granted anonymity.
Congress is debating the contours of the next potential coronavirus aid package as President Donald Trump seeks $250 billion for small businesses and Democrats propose tacking on another $250 billion for small communities, protective gear and food stamps.
The question now is whether and how quickly Congress and the White House can agree to it.
Pence was convening private conference calls Wednesday with House Republicans and Democrats, in separate sessions with Mnuchin administration's coronavirus task force, as all sides appear to agree that more aid is needed.
Mnuchin's assessment to the Democrats appears to address head-on concerns that the small business aid was riddled with problems and not getting into the hands of those who need it most.
He told them that the loans have been approved so far by 3,600 lenders. It was not clear, however, how much of that money was now actually out the door.
Lawmakers have raised concerns that the $1,200 direct payments to Americans could be delayed for months for those who do not have direct deposit through Treasury.
In the morning call with Republicans, Pence and the GOP leaders made a push for the small business Paycheck Protection Program and ensuring it receives all necessary additional funds, according to a Republican aide unauthorized to discuss the call and granted anonymity.
The GOP leaders were in agreement about quickly approving more funding for the program, the aide said.
At the same time, Mnuchin also spoke by phone to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who told the secretary about Democrats' "very reasonable and needed" proposal, said Schumer's spokesman, Justin Goodman.
"We hope our Republican colleagues will support this 'Small Business Plus' proposal tomorrow in the Senate," he said.
The Democrats say they support the $250 billion in assistance to small businesses, but want $125 billion of that channeled through community-based financial institutions that serve farmers, families, women, minorities and veterans.
They're also calling for an additional $100 billion for hospitals and community health centers to provide testing supplies and protective equipment like masks and gowns. They are seeking another $150 billion for state and local governments to manage the coronavirus crisis
They also want a 15 percent increase to the maximum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food stamp benefits. The joint request reflected input from committee chairs and a broader swath of Democrats, with lawmakers representing districts with large minority populations being particularly concerned about whether the benefits of the small business subsidies are reaching their communities.
Republicans swiftly countered that Democrats were blocking fast action on the small business aid. Many of the Democratic requests revisited behind-the-scenes battles from the round of talks that produce the CARES Act two weeks ago.
