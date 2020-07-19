The coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in mental health concerns in children, according to a mental health organization leader.
Susan Claborn, executive director of the Mental Health Association in Morgan County, said the pandemic is increasing anxiety in children, who can be difficult to diagnose.
“Some kids with anxiety, their parents might not recognize it because there’s so many other things with kids that are hyperactive, or sometimes we may refer to them as dramatic,” Claborn said. “We may not recognize that as anxiety because they deal with it so well.”
Claborn said some students may cope with their anxiety by using activities, like sports, as an outlet. “But with all this change, that anxiety may start affecting them more, and so the parents may not realize that there is anxiety there.”
Hartselle City Schools is in a school-based mental health collaborative with the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, the district’s federal programs coordinator Susan Hayes said. Counselors are able to assess if a student needs to be referred to the Mental Health Center, where they can receive counseling and other resources.
Emily Tester, a mental health counselor at the Mental Health Center, works with 91 Hartselle City Schools students — and more are in the process of joining her caseload.
“I would say an ideal number would be about half of that,” Hayes said. “Now, that’s kind of like saying it would be ideal if a classroom had 14 people in it, and we know that that’s not going to happen. But that doesn’t mean the classroom needs to have 40 people in it, so that’s kind of like this.”
Hartselle City Schools recently created a new position for a school counselor to work with families to coordinate a variety of resources, including mental health services. School counselor Dana Gladden was transferred to the position.
Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said the role was created in response to the number of students with mental health concerns. Jones said the school could potentially add an additional counselor using grant money the district recently received.
“The counselor who we just hired is not working for mental health, so she will not actually be counseling the students, she will just be better streamlining the process for us getting students to them,” Hayes said.
Hayes said Gladden will work as a facilitator between schools and the Mental Health Center.
“This collaborative with Mental Health of North Central Alabama has been very, very positive, but the needs are only increasing, and we just wanted to have somebody in place who was more of a point person in many of the areas,” Hayes said.
According to Hayes, the new counselor will work with Hartselle’s homeless population and foster families.
“She’s going to sort of be in the mix anywhere that we know children and families potentially could be more at risk,” she said. “That doesn’t mean those are the only students that have these issues, but we’re already aware that they’re at risk.”
New fears
Hayes said the pandemic has made many students fearful. She said the coronavirus has been life-altering in a similar way that Columbine and 9/11 impacted her life as an educator.
“I can cope with this a little bit. But younger students, our seniors who graduated this year, they were born in the 9/11 year, so they don’t really remember that. This is a life-altering event for our students, pre-K through 12,” Hayes said. “They don’t necessarily know how to cope with all this, in addition to everything else they’re coping with, which we know has grown more complicated anyway, with social media in particular.”
Hayes said in addition to feeling fearful about the life-altering nature of the virus, many families are experiencing financial anxieties in the face of layoffs, reduced hours and furloughs, which can make children more anxious. Additionally, Hayes said many children simply miss being able to socialize at school and see their friends.
“It’s been very hard on many of them,” Hayes said.
On the other hand, Claborn said the prospect of returning to school is anxiety-inducing for many children.
“When you have a child with high anxiety, OCD, things like that, the idea of going to school and trying to stay 6 feet apart and having to wear a mask, or things being that much different, may be a bigger struggle for them,” Claborn said.
Help available
Claborn said mental health issues for children can be improved by making environmental changes.
“Consistent schedules, sleep and nutrition are the biggest things that you can do to help,” she said. “Open conversation and dialogue is the next thing.”
Families seeking mental health resources can visit the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama website at www.mhcnca.org, or the Mental Health Association in Morgan County website at www.mhainmc.net.
