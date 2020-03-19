Morgan County residents can renew vehicle license tags only by mail or online while coronavirus precautions are in effect, but they won't have to pay the normal $2 per tag postage fee.
Additionally, Morgan License Commissioner Sharon Maxwell said, the state waived the 20-day late registration fee and allowed March renewals to extend through April 15 with no late fees.
The Morgan County Courthouse has been closed since Tuesday, and the public is not allowed to enter the building except to attend County Commission meetings.
Maxwell said her office received 83 online tag renewals Wednesday morning, and she expects the number to grow as the courthouse remains closed indefinitely.
“As of now, before this shutdown, our average mail and online renewals were about 22%,” she said. “I’m sure we will see a larger increase while the courthouse is closed. We do not do very many online registrations, but I am sure this will increase as well.”
She said county residents can register online if they purchased a new or used vehicle from a car dealer in the state.
“We do apologize there is not an option for those who have purchased a vehicle from an individual or from an out-of-state automobile dealer where we will need to process title applications,” Maxwell said. “Original documents are needed as well as original signatures. If you purchased from an out-of-state automobile dealer, you may ask the dealer for an extended temporary tag.”
She said her staff is all working in the office and those workers who usually meet the public face to face will be helping fill online and mail requests.
“Everyone is learning how to do everything,” she said. “Online is easier. Our software company cuts it off at midnight. They send all the requests at one time. They’re already processed. We put the tag in the mail and send it off.”
Maxwell suggested people unsure of how to register online should have a family member or close friend who knows technology assist them. She said owners renewing by mail need to fill in the form that was sent to them early in March and return it with a check for the amount owed. To renew online, vehicle owners should visit altagrenewals.com/morgan
She said the orders will be processed the day they are received and placed back in the mail no later than the next morning.
“Waiving the $2 fee will encourage people to use the mail service,” said Ray Long, commission chairman. “I expect the $2 fee may leave altogether eventually.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.