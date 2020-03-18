The social distancing preached by State Health Officer Scott Harris as the best strategy for avoiding COVID-19 is not feasible for first responders, so other protective measures must be taken.
Jeanie Pharis, director of Morgan County 911, said all callers are questioned about their symptoms in an effort to determine if there is a risk they are suffering from COVID-19. The focus is on symptoms such as breathing problems, flu-like symptoms, a high fever and chills.
“Those types of key symptoms will lead us to ask questions specifically pertaining to the virus, such as if they have traveled in the past 21 days, if they’ve been to any of the hot areas inside or outside the United States. Then we have a list of symptoms and we ask if they have those. Depending upon their answers, we relay that information to the medical personnel who are responding and advise them to use additional precautions,” Pharis said.
David Childers, general manager of First Response ambulance in Decatur, said his crews are taking extra precautions at all times. These include decontaminating ambulances after each use and mandatory employee recall procedures in the event a crew is exposed to the virus.
“We’re taking all steps necessary to prevent contamination of the crew and to prevent cross-contamination,” he said.
Alerts from dispatchers that a patient has symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or has had recent exposure to someone infected with the virus require additional steps.
“If the virus is suspected, our crews don their personal protection equipment. Once that is donned, then the crews make contact with the patient and mask the patient with a surgical mask for droplet protection. We’re going to protect ourselves, help the patient put on the mask, and then we’re going to do our work from there,” Childers said.
He said none of his employees have had to self-quarantine due to the virus.
Pharis said the 911 center is locked down to reduce the risk of a dispatcher becoming infected.
“If you’re not employed here and working, then you’re not allowed in the building unless you’re escorted or in certain areas,” she said.
Cleaning of consoles, doors and other surfaces has been increased, and there is no person-to-person contact when they receive deliveries. She said no employees have had symptoms or had to self-quarantine.
“We’re of course preparing for worst-possible scenarios. We’re in emergency services, so we have to be here and have to figure out staffing if we start getting employees who are sick,” Pharis said. “At this time, we’re OK.”
