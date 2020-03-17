The lobby at the Morgan County Jail has closed, and authorities are asking residents to apply for and renew conceal carry permits online.
Video visitation with inmates is available online, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and arrangements have been made with the vendor to allow two free visits per inmate per week.
Inmate funds can also be deposited online.
Conceal carry permits can be applied for and renewed online at http://bit.ly/ConcealCarryPermits. The application can be completed online and the permit can be received by mail.
Bond companies are asked to use an intercom at the jail front entrance to be granted access to the lobby as necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.