Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said the commission has spent roughly $100,000 to make the courthouse safer for employees and the public doing county business while fighting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The courthouse, which closed to the public March 17, reopened May 4.
Glass barriers in several offices serving the public were installed in late April and early May. Long said the glass partitions will be permanent, remaining in place after the pandemic concerns are dissolved. He said hand sanitizers, gloves and masks are a part of the cost, too.
“We anticipate we’ll be reimbursed by the federal government because the cost is coronavirus related,” he said.
Long said the money for the precautions has come from the general fund and any reimbursed money will be placed in the general fund.
License Commissioner Sharon Maxwell said her office is back to a first-come, first-served rotation for patrons.
To practice social distancing, she said only six patrons at one time are allowed to stand in line in the hall inside the courthouse. The others will remain outside and courthouse security will admit patrons as others leave. Maxwell added her office now closes at 4 p.m. and does not process car titles after 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
She said satellite offices in Hartselle and Lacey’s Spring reopened Monday and has eased some of the foot traffic in the courthouse. Hartselle’s hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and Lacey’s Spring’s office hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
After the courthouse reopened May 4, Maxwell said 20-minute appointment times were set for title transfers, out-of-state vehicle registration, mandatory liability insurance suspensions/revocations/surrenders, boat registrations, mobile home registrations, disabled hunting and fishing license issuance, late tag renewals for March, moving in from out-of-county tag renewals and tag/decal replacement for lost or stolen tag/decal.
She said 15-minute appointments were set for driver’s license renewals, replacements and name changes.
Then appointments were replaced by staffers using radio transmissions to keep a limited number of visitors in the courthouse from mid-May through the end of May.
Maxwell said she is encouraged by a growing number of patrons doing vehicle renewals and registrations on line.
“Some people aren’t ready to get back out yet because of COVID-19,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.