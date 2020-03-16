The Morgan County courthouse will be closed beginning Tuesday after Commission Chairman Ray Long declared a state of emergency this afternoon for the county to deal with COVID-19.
In addition to the courthouse, all county parks will be closed to the public. The county will also close off-site facilities including satellite offices for tags and property tax, animal control and the archives.
“Our concern is for the safety of the public and our employees,” Long said. “We want to encourage people not to get in crowds if they can help it, and to stay clean, washing and sanitizing hands.”
The commission will hold a special meeting Wednesday at 9 a.m., on the fifth floor of the courthouse, to further discuss the virus concerns. The public is invited to attend, but they will be escorted by security guards to the meeting.
