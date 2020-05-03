Courthouses in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties are preparing to reopen with new safety features and measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The Morgan County Courthouse, closed to the public since March 17, will reopen Monday, while Limestone and Lawrence counties have decided to reopen their courthouses May 11. Officials with all three counties asked residents to wear masks in the buildings and be patient during any delays in conducting business.
“For the tags and driver license offices, there will be fewer seats in the waiting areas and no seats in the hallway,” said Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long. “There will be no standing in the hallway. If there are too many people waiting, people will be asked to go out to their cars and we will call them when it is time for them to come in.
"We’re anticipating a good crowd on Monday. Before this pandemic, it was a booming economy. People were buying land, people buying houses. There’s work to be done.”
He said the courthouse entrances on the first and second floors will be open. Long said elevators rides will be limited to two people per trip to allow for safe distancing.
License Commissioner Sharon Maxwell said 20-minute appointment times will be set for title transfers, out-of-state vehicle registration, mandatory liability insurance suspensions/revocations/surrenders, boat registrations, mobile home registrations, disabled hunting and fishing license issuance, late tag renewals for March, moving in from out-of-county tag renewals and tag/decal replacement for lost or stolen tag/decal. She said there will be at least nine clerks handling the chores.
She said 15-minute appointments will be set for driver’s license renewals, replacements and name changes.
Residents should call 256-351-4770, option 2, to schedule an appointment.
“We won’t accept walk-ins,” Maxwell said.
She said the license annexes in Hartselle and Lacey’s Spring will not reopen Monday but could possibly before the end of May.
Long said glass barriers were installed Thursday and Friday in different areas of the courthouse to separate workers from the public.
He said money for the glass partitions will come from the general fund. He said he anticipates the money being reimbursed by the state and federal governments since it is related to the coronavirus outbreak.
He also reminded residents to visit the county’s website at co.morgan.al.us to conduct business. He said the convenience fees for paying online or through the mail have been waived.
Lawrence plans
On Friday morning, the Lawrence County Commission voted to reopen its courthouse in Moulton on May 11.
County Commission Chairman Bobby Burch said there was a discussion of opening Monday, but the commissioners decided more work was needed to ensure protection for employees and the public. He said glass barricades are being installed at workstations in the courthouse.
“We want to make sure our employees and the public will be safe,” he said. “We decided to wait a week before we reopen. We want to make sure our I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed before we open.”
Burch said the east side entrance facing Market Street (Alabama 33) will be the only public access to the courthouse, and no more than 10 patrons will be allowed in the courthouse at the same time.
“Courthouse security provided by the sheriff’s department will the gatekeepers who will allow people to enter the building. If there are already 10 customers in the building, the security officers will take your phone number and call you when it is your time to come in to do business.”
He said patrons having to wait outside can wait in their cars or in a tent the county will have erected on the courthouse grounds.
He said the first-come, first-served method is fair to everyone, and no appointments will be necessary for county business.
“We realize there will be some waits,” Burch said, calling the plan “a soft reopening.” “This is a step toward some sort of normalcy,” he said.
He encouraged county residents to do business online or via mail while the courthouse remains closed.
Courthouse in Athens
Limestone County is having glass barricades installed in the offices of the license commissioner, probate judge, board of registrars and in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office and detention facility, according to Michelle Williamson, county community relations coordinator. She said the revenue department had glass barricades up before the pandemic.
“This reopening won’t be business as usual,” Williamson said. “Our plan is to open May 11 to the extent we can under the state health order.”
She said reopening plans for the courthouse in Athens have not been finalized but will be announced this week. She thanked residents who have used the mail and online services to conduct their business the past few weeks.
She said a date to reopen the county’s senior centers has not been set.
The county’s website is limestonecounty-al.gov.
