Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties are all “high risk” for the spread of COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Limestone County has been designated “high risk” two weeks in a row, after being designated “very high risk” on Nov. 13.
Lawrence and Morgan counties were designated “very high risk” last week.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, risk assessments were updated Wednesday instead of Friday this week. The ADPH will release its next risk assessment update on Dec. 4, following its normal schedule.
The ADPH risk assessments are based on data reported through the previous Saturday to allow for completeness in reporting.
As of Wednesday, Decatur Morgan Hospital had 52 confirmed and presumed COVID-19 inpatients, including five in intensive care and three on a ventilator.
In the last 14 days, Morgan County has added 1,190 cases of COVID-19, Limestone County has added 548, and Lawrence County has added 184, according to the ADPH data and surveillance dashboard.
