Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties, along with 39 others, are designated "high risk" for COVID-19 by the Alabama Department of Health, which is a downgrade from their "very high risk" designation last week.
The ADPH updates risk level assessments every Friday. Counties can be designated low risk (green), moderate risk (yellow), high risk (orange) or very high risk (red). The total number of counties in the "very high risk" category dropped from 36 to 14 in the past week.
Local school districts are looking to the ADPH risk designations to determine specific safety and operations protocols within schools, and reopening plans are subject to change as guidance from the health department changes.
After Morgan County's risk level increased to "very high risk" last week, Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said athletics and marching bands had to limit practices to groups of no more than 20 students. However, that changed Friday when the risk level was downgraded to "high risk," and students are again able to practice in larger groups.
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said school would be held virtually if a "very high risk" designation were in place at the beginning of the school year.
