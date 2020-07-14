One more resident of Morgan County has died of COVID-19, according to state data released today, as well as one more confirmed Limestone County death and another suspected one.
The increase in local deaths came as the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 40 new deaths statewide from the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the highest daily count of COVID-19 deaths.
The local deaths bring Morgan County's death toll to six and Limestone County's to four. A fifth Limestone County death is listed by ADPH as a "probable" COVID-19 death, meaning the agency is in the process of confirming the cause of death.
Thirty-two more Morgan County residents tested positive, according to the data released today, bringing the total number of cases to 1,429. The county has averaged 43 new cases per day over the last seven days. In the last two weeks, 13.89% of those tested have been infected by the virus.
Limestone County added 26 new cases in the data released today, bringing its total number of cases to 691. The county has averaged 25 new cases per day over the last seven days. In the last two weeks, 12.77% of those tested have been infected.
Five more Lawrence County residents were reported as being infected by the coronavirus today, bringing that county's total to 151. No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the county.
Madison County had more new COVID-19 cases reported today than any other county in Alabama, adding 194 to bring its total to 2,729.
Statewide, the 40 new deaths reported today brings the total to 1,136. The state added 1,673 new COVID-19 cases in the data released today, bringing the total to 56,441. The state has averaged 1,358 cases per day over the last seven days, and 12.05% of those tested in the last two weeks have had the virus.
