Morgan County Schools Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon and will work from home for 10 days, according to a school spokeswoman.
In a release, Lisa Screws said Elliott thought he had a sinus infection and went to his physician and was tested for coronavirus as a precaution.
“Mr. Elliott is not having any other symptoms,” she said. Elliott will self-quarantine and expects to return to the office Nov. 6.
The school board named Elliott, former Brewer High principal, superintendent on Sept. 9.
