Morgan County employees are able to receive new coronavirus testing at no cost after the commission passed a resolution at a special meeting Wednesday morning.
Additionally, employees who miss time because of the virus will receive paid time off, Commission Chairman Ray Long said.
The commission voted 5-0 to amend the policies and procedures handbook to allow the special pay to be offered. Long said the county has about 400 employees and he is unaware of any having been tested for the coronavirus. He said to be eligible for the free testing, employees and immediate family members must be on the county’s insurance program through Blue Cross/Blue Shield. He said employees are urged visit their family physician to schedule a test if they believe they might have been infected.
“We have had some people in the county tested and have had family members who have traveled the past few weeks," Long said. "They could have been exposed.”
He said any county employee who feels they may have the virus should stay home.
“For the safety of our employees, we don’t anybody to come to work if they feel any of the symptoms," he said. "We don’t want (the virus) to be a hardship. This will allow us to continue to pay them. We’ve got trust in our employees. It’s strictly dealing with this sickness. If we didn’t have something in place, employees might come to work sick if they think they might miss a paycheck.”
He said the COVID-19 tests are about $200 to $300 each.
District 2 Commissioner Randy Vest, who made the motion to approve the special paid time off resolution, said the county, nation and world remain in “uncharted waters.”
“I’ve had no calls of concern from our residents,” he said. “But I heard this comment last week and want to repeat it. ‘When this passes, we’ll look back on it and will question ourselves did we overreact and do too much, and we won’t know. But if we did too little, we definitely will know. If we err, it is better to err on the side of safety and caution instead of doing nothing.' ”
Vest said it is "business as usual" for his 10 district workers, who mainly work on county road projects.
On Monday, Long declared a state of emergency for the county and closed the courthouse. The commission approved his action at Wednesday’s special meeting.
The public is not allowed in the courthouse, but the public can attend the public commission meetings. Long said people wanting to attend commission meetings must enter through the Lee Street first-floor entrance and be escorted by sheriff’s deputies to the fifth floor conference room.
The commission’s next regular meeting is 9 a.m. Tuesday.
