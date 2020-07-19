Three more deaths from COVID-19 were reported for Morgan County on Friday as it was elevated into the state's red "very high risk" category that forced changes to Decatur's summer school and summer band/athletics programs.
Limestone County, which had an additional death reported Friday, and Lawrence County also were classified "very high risk" for the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, based on the Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines.
Dwight Satterfield, Decatur's deputy superintendent, said Saturday the district's summer learning programs, which were to begin Monday, have been suspended and a decision will be made this week on whether they'll be canceled entirely.
Athletics and band summer programs will be modified so that participants are divided into groups of 20 or less that are kept separated by time or distance for activities. Satterfield said the changes were "due to the ADPH issuance of the highest COVID advisory level" for the county.
The district’s reopening plan for the fall is set to be released Tuesday before 5 p.m., according to Satterfield.
He said a guide of 25 to 30 pages and an explanatory video on the plan will be available through the district's website and families will be emailed links. The guide and video will cover "everything from how I need to register for the bus to what are all the safety precautions being taken," Satterfield said.
In addition to Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties, ADPH listed 33 other counties in the red category entering the weekend. The four categories ADPH is using to rate the risk of the coronavirus spreading in a county are determined by using data. ADPH says a county is considered at very high risk "if the number of (COVID-19) cases is staying the same or is increasing."
The other categories are green (low risk) if a county has a downward trajectory for 14 or more days or a rate of 10 or less for the previous two weeks, yellow (moderate) if a county has a downward trajectory for 7-13 days, and orange (high risk) if a county has decreasing case counts for one to six days.
Satterfield said DCS will rely on the risk categories for reopening decisions, and he expects "more definitive answers" on ADPH's guidance next week.
ADPH says when a county falls into the red category "people at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19, including people 65 or older and people with heart disease, diabetes, other chronic diseases, or weakened immune systems, should exercise extreme caution and stay at home if at all possible."
Morgan deaths double
Decatur Morgan Hospital had 34 confirmed COVID-19 patients on Friday, its highest number since the coronavirus pandemic began. Five of these inpatients were in the ICU, including two on ventilators.
Decatur Morgan Hospital also had six patients under investigation (PUI) for the virus. PUIs are handled with the same level of personal protective equipment (PPE) as confirmed cases of the virus.
Hospital spokeswoman Noel Lovelace said the hospital is not currently worried about its quantity of PPE and available beds.
Judy Smith, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, said the number of COVID-19 deaths for Morgan County has doubled from five to 10 in the past week. The death total from the disease rose to five in Limestone County
Smith said seven people died of COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday in the 12 northern Alabama counties in her jurisdiction. In addition to the four deaths in Limestone and Morgan counties, Lauderdale, Madison and Cullman counties reported one death each.
“This goes back to the point, this is not a disease to play around with," she said.
Smith said she has encountered a wide range of attitudes toward the severity of the virus.
“You’ve got one group that is just terrified, absolutely terrified. You’ve got another group on the other end of the spectrum that you know, they haven’t been exposed and they don’t consider themselves at risk,” Smith said. “We don’t want people to be terrified, but we also don’t want them to ignore the situation.”
'The only vaccine'
Smith said for many people, the virus isn’t serious until someone they know contracts it. “People don’t get nearly as upset about things until they are personally affected.”
Smith said people should wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus: “Right now it is the only vaccine we have."
The ADPH reported 61 new COVID-19 cases in Morgan County on Friday and 45 Saturday. Several of the highest daily totals for new cases have been reported in the past seven days, with 59 reported Monday, 60 reported Wednesday and the highest total during the pandemic — 69 — reported last Sunday.
In the 14 days ending Saturday, 521 Morgan County residents tested positive for the virus, according to ADPH's COVID-19 data and surveillance dashboard.
Limestone County had 39 new cases Friday and 27 Saturday for a total of 814. Lawrence County had 11 new cases reported Friday and 10 Saturday for 183 total, with no deaths.
The Huntsville Hospital Health System had 209 COVID-19 inpatients as of Friday, with 46 patients in the ICU, including 23 patients on ventilators. These figures include Decatur Morgan Hospital patients.
As of Saturday, Alabama has had 64,180 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus and 1,253 confirmed deaths caused by COVID-19, according to ADPH data.
More information on the ADPH's risk categories can be found at alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/guidance.html.
