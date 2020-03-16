MOULTON — Moulton and Lawrence County officials both voted to declare states of emergency in meetings Monday because of concerns about the new coronavirus.
The actions close all Lawrence County public buildings including the courthouse and senior centers. In Moulton, the Moulton Recreation Center and H.A. Alexander Park will be closed until further notice.
“Employees will continue to work in the courthouse and there are some exceptions of cases involving the probate office that will require action,” said Lawrence County Commission Bobby Burch. He said the vehicle tag office will extend some deadlines, but he urged residents to pay online or via mail.
Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax said City Hall will be open for business as usual, but he encouraged people to use the building’s drop box or to go online to pay bills.
Parks and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel said the the minipark near Lawrence County High School and McKelvy Park on Byler Road will remain open.
