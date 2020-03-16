MOULTON — The Moulton Recreation Center and adjoining ball fields at H.A. Alexander Park are closed until further notice because of concerns about the new coronavirus, according to city officials
Mayor Roger Weatherwax and Parks and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel made the decision Monday afternoon.
McDaniel said that includes the batting cages and playground at the park.
“That means no practice, no games, no individual training inside the park,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.