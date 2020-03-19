The Multicultural Indian Festival originally scheduled for May 16 will be postponed until the fall due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Held at Oakville Indian Mounds in Lawrence County, the encampment brings the history of Native American tribes to life through historic weaving and games, flint-knapping, pottery making, blacksmithing, hide tanning, musicians and basket making.
