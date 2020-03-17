NASCAR has postponed its racing circuits through May 3.
That includes the Geico 500 race weekend (April 24-26) at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR said that event will be rescheduled.
The stock car racing body said it plans to hold a full season once the schedule resumes the weekend of May 8-9 in Martinsville, Va.
Two weekends of racing, in Atlanta and Miami, had already been postponed after NASCAR ran four events. The schedule is supposed to conclude in early November.
The Geico 500 would have been the first of two races at Talladega this season. The second race is scheduled for Oct. 4.
