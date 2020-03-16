The Alabama Department of Public Health today issued new guidelines involving public gatherings, food establishments and businesses aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The ADPH recommends against mass gatherings of 50 persons or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between participants. This may include festivals, parades, assemblies or sporting events.
Senior adults or those with chronic health problems should avoid gatherings, outside of close family, of 10 or more persons, and should avoid travel by air, train or bus.
Retail businesses, including restaurants, should limit customers at any one time to 50% of the normally allowable capacity. Restaurants should maintain a 6-foot distance between tables.
Public buildings should consider whether visitation may be limited. Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are encouraged to implement visitation policies that protect vulnerable persons.
People should consider whether out-of-state travel plans may be delayed or cancelled.
Participants in religious services or events, weddings, funerals and family events should exercise prudence and maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between participants if possible.
While workplaces should attempt to follow these recommendations, "it is understood that exceptions may be needed for essential government functions, municipal and state legislative bodies, and health care facilities including clinics, hospitals and pharmacies. Consider using means for electronic or video meetings in workplaces if possible," the ADPH said in a statement.
The department also emphasized the importance if social distancing and other precautionary measures:
• Wash hands with soap and water.
• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if hand-washing is not possible.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, or cough or sneeze into your elbow.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home when sick.
• Stay away from people who are sick.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has a hotline for people concerned about whether they need to be tested and the locations where testing is available.
That number is 1-888-264-2256.
As of this morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported coronavirus cases in eight counties, with no deaths.
Jefferson County has 12, followed by Tuscaloosa with three and Shelby with two. Limestone, Baldwin, Elmore, Lee and Montgomery each had one confirmed case of COVID-19. The infected person in Lee County is a hospital employee, according to State Health Officer Scott Harris.
Decatur City, Morgan County and Hartselle City schools will be closed beginning Tuesday. Limestone County Schools will be closed beginning Monday. All schools in the state will be closed from Thursday until April 6.
