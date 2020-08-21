MONTGOMERY — Alabama is continuing its recent progress in limiting the spread of the coronavirus with promising trends in new transmissions and hospitalizations.
The Alabama Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 699 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the seven-day average of new cases to 855. That's down significantly from the peak seven-day average of 1,846 on July 20.
Locally, the seven-day average of new cases as of Thursday was 19 in Morgan County, 15 in Limestone County and three in Lawrence County. Two local COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday, one in Limestone and one in Lawrence.
Hospitals around the state reported 1,105 COVID-19 patients Thursday, the lowest total in more than a month, according to ADPH. Statewide hospitalizations peaked at 1,613 on Aug. 5.
Locally, Decatur Morgan Hospital had 18 confirmed COVID-19 patients, including five in intensive care and four on ventilators. Another 14 patients are suspected of having the virus but are awaiting test results. Athens-Limestone Hospital on Thursday had eight COVID-19 patients, including one in intensive care, and another patient awaiting test results.
Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said the state's downward trends are a positive sign, but warned that Alabamians shouldn’t let their guard down.
“I think we need to look at our trends cautiously and be aware that certainly the measures of social distancing, practicing good hygiene, hand washing and the face mask order appear to have some effect, but we must remain consistent and we must remain diligent,” Landers said.
“That’s still well over 1,000 people hospitalized and those are still very sick individuals requiring a lot of medical care. So I think it's improving but it’s certainly not where we need to be.”
According to ADPH’s risk indicator dashboard, testing in many counties is meeting desired goals for the number of tests needed to gauge the level of community spread.
“We are meeting our testing goal and, in some instances, we are exceeding that testing goal,” Landers said.
Twenty-nine new statewide deaths from the virus were reported Thursday bringing Alabama’s total number of deaths to 1,876. The seven-day average for deaths is now down to 12 after peaking at 27 on July 27.
Landers said compliance with Gov. Kay Ivey's statewide mask order, which has been in effect since July 16, is contributing to the positive trends.
Most state colleges and universities have resumed classes in recent days. Alabama has made free COVID-19 testing available for all returning college students and most schools have required a negative test in order to return to campus.
The University of Alabama at Birmingham and ADPH this month initiated a statewide COVID-19 testing and monitoring platform for college students called GuideSafe, which began administering tests Aug. 4.
Bob Phillips, executive director of GuideSafe Entry Testing, said Thursday the platform has tested about 75,000 college students statewide with a positivity rate of 0.75%.
"We've been operating our 13 collection sites around the state and we've seen good consistent volumes of students logging in, signing up and getting their testing done," Phillips said. "For those students who haven't taken advantage of our testing capacity, please do. The more data points we have the better informed each of our campuses can be in how to manage things."
Dr. Georges Netto, chair of UAB's pathology department, said the low positivity rate on campus is consistent with other widely administered tests of latent populations, as opposed to those with symptoms seeking out tests.
"The less than 1% positivity rate that we're seeing (among college students) is very similar to what we're seeing when testing employees in sentinel testing, or random testing," Netto said.
Auburn University is reporting that currently 32 students and eight employees on Auburn’s campus tested positive from Aug. 8-14. On Monday, early results reported from the University of Alabama showed a less than 1% positive test rate among the students reporting tests.
According to the most recent numbers available, 237 UA students tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 25,948 who completed testing either at one of the 13 GuideSafe testing sites statewide, through a mail-in test or by a personal physician.
