Sunday morning, Blake Kersey stepped on the stage at First Baptist and preached to an empty sanctuary. His voice echoed off the vacant pews, which would hold hundreds of worshipers during a typical service. There were no hymns, no songs, no children’s message and no cars crowding Decatur’s Church Street, home to some of the city’s first churches. There was just a camera broadcasting Kersey’s message over the internet.
“God didn’t call me to be a TV preacher. It was out of the norm for me to be preaching through a screen, but it was what needed to be done,” Kersey said. “I’m not afraid of getting sick. I am afraid of someone older in our congregation trying to make the decision of whether to stay home or come to church. Now is a time to love our neighbors and put their needs ahead of our own.”
Triggered by concerns over the coronavirus, First Baptist in Decatur, along with many north Alabama churches, opted to hold virtual services in place of in-person gatherings last Sunday.
With sanctuaries expected to remain empty for the next two weeks, at least, and weddings, baptisms and funerals placed on hold, many pastors and congregations are trying to adapt to a new normal.
“I find it interesting that this is happening during Lent, a time when many Christians give up things in order to intentionally draw closer to the Lord. In the midst of giving up the hustle and business of everyday life, we need to be sure to be intentional with your time,” Kersey said.
In this time of anxiety, uncertainty and fear, religious leaders encouraged congregations to turn to God and put their faith into action.
“Let’s use this time for good and show our kids what loving our neighbors looks like,” Kersey said. “Check on the elderly, write cards to people in nursing homes, use this time to think beyond yourself. The more you can think of others, hopefully, the less anxious you will be.”
At First Missionary Baptist in Decatur, the church segmented the congregation into “care groups.” Each week, two church leaders call and check on the individuals on their list.
“We are working hard to be a loving and caring church,” said First Missionary Pastor Daylan Woodall. “The church is not the sanctuary, the church is a sacred, God-ordained and God-sustained community. We will pray for each other and support each other the best we can. This moment of tragedy will not destroy the church.”
To reach as many people as possible, First Missionary, which held services last Sunday, plans on implementing multiple ways to connect with members remotely, such as streaming services online and creating a call-in option where individuals can participate in Sunday school, listen to the sermon, hear songs and engage in congregational prayer.
“During this coronavirus moment, we need to keep the church alive. The church has always thrived in moments of adversity and crisis and it will continue to,” Woodall said. “God is still in control. There will be moments of uncertainty and insecurity, but we have something we can be certain of and that is God knows all and he cares for us and we have a responsibility to be caring and loving to each other.”
That refrain — that God remains control — was echoed by local pastors.
“God is not up in heaven, wringing his hands, wondering what he’s going to do next. He is still in control,” Kersey said. “I’m careful not to say everyone’s going to be OK. We don’t know that. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know this is not taking God by surprise and we can trust in the things the Lord has told us through scripture.”
Josh Sparkman, pastor at No Fences Cowboy Church, focused his sermon last Sunday on 1 Peter.
“God’s not surprised. In Peter, he said, don’t be caught off guard, don’t be surprised. We have to be aware that we are going to face things like this. But don’t be driven by fear, be driven by faith and focus on the things that are stable, like your faith and your family,” Sparkman said.
In a sermon the Rev. Shannon Jordan planned more than a year in advance, the minister at Westminster Presbyterian discussed God’s presence.
“Almost a year-and-a-half ago we decided to do the story (of God) and when you do the story, you set Easter and back everything else up. This was the Sunday, of all the Sundays, that we started the New Testament,” Jordan said. “It is this week that we actually talk about Emmanuel, God with us. What a great, amazing week for us to be reminded that God is with us and we are not alone. We are not going through this without God being beside us.”
As more churches opt for virtual services, faith leaders encouraged members to share God’s love with the community through simple acts.
“My prayer is that in times of darkness, the light of Christ can shine bright and we would allow this time of uncertainty to be a time in which the love of Christ shines through us in the greatest way possible, in the way we love our neighbors, the way we care for the sick and the elderly, the way we put the needs of others ahead of our own,” Kersey said.
Recommendations from state faith officials
Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church asked churches to suspend in-person services and gatherings until March 30.
Bishop Kee Sloan of the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama directed parishes to suspend face-to-face services in confined spaces, cancel all midweek services and group meetings, and postpone funerals through March 29.
Bishop Robert J. Baker of the Catholic Diocese of Birmingham ordered the suspension of the public celebration of Holy Mass through April 4, the delay of baptisms and the holding of funerals with outdoor graveside services only.
