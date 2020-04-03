Leonard and Vicki Roberts are watching more television and reading more since the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world.
A couple of years ago, they sold their house in the Flint area and moved into their travel trailer at the Point Mallard Campground full-time. The Robertses and many others at the campground are hoping Decatur doesn’t close it because of the new coronavirus.
The city has closed Point Mallard Golf Course, recreation centers and public playgrounds, but Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said there are no plans at this time to shut down the campground because of the pandemic.
“If we closed the campground, we’d be displacing many of these folks,” he said. “It would do more harm than good. At a time like this, people need a place to live, a place to shelter. People are scared of this thing.”
The campground’s store, administrative offices and restrooms have closed, and pandemic signs are up across the 239-site venue which was about 90% full Thursday. Lake said items can be purchased from the store via telephone. Garbage from the sites is still picked up twice daily.
The campground’s popular playground is surrounded by yellow caution tape warning adults and children of its closure.
The laundromat remains open. “It’s safer if people keep their clothes clean,” Lake said. “They need to stay 6 feet apart when using the laundromat.”
He said there has been discussion about not allowing campers in from a couple of states away.
“Most of the people we have here are locals,” he said.
He said about 50% of the campground staff remains on duty.
“You might notice the grass is not getting cut as often as it has been,” he said. “We’re trying to keep everyone safe, including our employees.”
Leonard Roberts, who is semi-retired and works as a machinist two days a week, said closing the campground would present him with a dilemma. His neighbor at the campground, Ed Douglass, a retiree, agreed. Both say they don’t have a strong Plan B.
“Let’s hope it doesn’t close. We have nowhere else to go,” Leonard Roberts said.
“I don’t have a brick-and-mortar place to go,” Douglass added. “I guess I would have to look for another campground if they told us to leave.”
If a camper were to test positive for COVID-19, Lake said, "We would notify the entire campground. Campers are urged to follow directions of the CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health."
--
Gatherings stopped
Despite signs at the campground store and throughout the campground, Douglass said he thinks the city could do a better job of keeping the campers informed of rule changes.
“(The city staff) has not come around with a flyer to tell us what they’re doing out here,” said Douglass, who has lived at the campground for nearly four years. “Some of the rules are passed around camper to camper. I think the city could be more proactive with the campground.”
Vicki Roberts said the campground’s devotional breakfast the first Sunday of every month has fallen victim to the limitations on social gatherings. “We’d usually have 15 to 20 people and the men would cook the breakfast at the pavilion. We’d have devotion, fellowship and breakfast,” she said.
Lake and campers alike said it is time to be responsible tenants of the campground.
“I think everyone is doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” Leonard Roberts said. “Everyone seems to be looking out for one another. Everyone is being cautious. People are still gathering for the campfires, but people are sitting farther apart.”
He said many of the Point Mallard campsites are larger than at other campgrounds. “We don’t talk as much to our neighbors as we did.”
Scott and Diane Conradi are full-time campers who have called Point Mallard home for four months. They said they were traveling from Nashville to Gulf Shores and decided to spend a night or two in Decatur, but liked it so well they stayed.
Everyday life has changed in those four months, said Scott Conradi, a retired consultant from North Carolina.
“(The city) is not putting us at risk with its rule changes and, for the most part, people here are adhering to those rules, especially so with the older folks," he said. "I feel no risk at all. They’ve had some smart changes. We should all be fine if we follow the rules.
"We’re seeing more folks distancing themselves. We all recognize the problem and are responsible. People haven't been sitting around the campfire socializing as much."
