The number of documented COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Alabama has risen to 712, according to figures published Saturday night by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Locally, there were 15 cases in Morgan County, 16 in Limestone County and three in Lawrence County. Madison County had 62 cases, the third most in the state. Jefferson County continues to have the state's most documented cases at 206. Neighboring Shelby County is second with 72.
As of Saturday night, ADPH was still reporting three confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.