The number of COVID-19 cases in the state jumped to 68 in 14 counties, according to data released this morning by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
No cases were reported in Morgan or Lawrence counties, and the one case in Limestone County was previously reported. No deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.
The latest data indicates 22 new reported cases compared to 24 hours before, and five more affected counties.
The breakdown by county of COVID-19 cases reported by ADPH this morning, and the increase from numbers released Wednesday morning:
Jefferson: 31 (+8)
Lee: 10 (+3)
Shelby: 8 (+4)
Elmore: 5 (+3)
Tuscaloosa: 3 (+1)
Montgomery: 2 (unchanged)
Baldwin: 1 (unchanged)
Calhoun: 1 (unchanged)
Chambers: 1 (+1)
Limestone: 1 (unchanged)
Madison: 1 (unchanged)
St. Clair: 1 (unchanged)
Talladega: 1 (+1)
Walker: 1 (+1)
Total: 68 (+22)
